The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 4
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 4
Jonah Chiarle
Time: 9:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Structure (F) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
Charles Salas
Time: 9:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Elad Hadar
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
April 5
Patrick Perry
Time: 2:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Joana Hernandez-Sanchez
Time: 2:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Edwin Stage
Time: 7:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M) and Probation Violation (M)
John Vigneault
Time: 7:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M), Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree (M), Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F) and Obstruction - Refusing True Name (M)
April 6
Stephanie Harrington
Time: 1:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Serena Castillejo
Time: 1:10 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Following in the steps of serving within their community, members of Lake Havasu C…
There’s a lime green building at the end of Industrial Boulevard with a matching c…
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.