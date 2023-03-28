The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 26
Edger Alegria
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
Allen Peden
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F) x2
Cary Wetmore
Time: 3:06 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening - Intimidating (M)
Kayla Berg
Time: 3:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Jacob Clark
Time: 7:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
