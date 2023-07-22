Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 21
Tammy Collins
Time: 5:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (F), Theft Credit Card - Control (F) and Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (F)
***
Benjamin Farmer
Time: 7:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Timothy Ritson
Time: 8:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Justin Scott
Time: 8:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M)
July 22
Krystal Hunt
Time: 12:55 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
***
Jesse Adams
Time: 2:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M) and Tampering w/Physical Evidence - Destroying/Altering (F)
***
Denise Guzman
Time: 8:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Exceeding Posted Speed by More Than 20 MPH (M)
