Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 24
Dylan Elliott
Time: 6:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Liquor - Minor in Possession (M) and Contributing to Delinquency/Dependency of Minor (M)
Dylan Yates
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
