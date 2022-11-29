The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 28
Nov. 28
Griselle Menoyomontes
Time: 7:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
Daniel Curiale
Time: 8:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Jacob Magana
Time: 9:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Brian Gruber
Time: 9:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary (F) and Criminal Damage (F)
