The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 27
Aug. 27
David Dorsett
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M)
Eriberto Obeso
Time: 5:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F) and DUI-Refuse to Submit to Alcohol Test (M)
John Hollow
Time: 7:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Cody McPhail
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Comply (M)
Mark Soto
Time: 11:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Stop (M)
Aug. 28
Clayton Nagel
Time: 3:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Gary Crow
Time: 2:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Antonio Martinez
Time: 9:10 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Aggravated DUI (F) and Failure to Stay/Accident/Attended Vehicle (M)
Aug. 29
Paul Merrill
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Wayne Goodhue
Time: 3:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Consequence of Non-Payment of Fine (M)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 8:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Criminal Trespassing (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
Kyle Negron
Time: 10:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Perjury-False Information to Law Enforcement (M)
Aug. 30
Kimberly Bem
Time: 8:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Aug. 31
Daniel Martinez
Time: 12:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug- Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs- Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Barbara Bohl
Time: 1:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Obstructing Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
Jon Sansevero
Time: 6:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
