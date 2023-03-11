The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 9
Jacob Lamacki
Time: 1:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Chad Shackelford
Time: 5:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Public (M)
Russell Rusch
Time: 9:32 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Saul Smith
Time: 10:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Javier Cardoso
Time: 11:16 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Possessing Open Container in Vehicle (M)
March 10
Maureen Davenport
Time: 9:29 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Gerard Wilson
Time: 12:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Ingrid Martinez
Time: 7:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Tori Martinez
Time: 8:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Benjamin Smith
Time: 9:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
March 11
Reatanak Buth
Time: 2:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Thomas Hopple
Time: 2:41 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Failure to Stay at Accident/Attended Vehicle (M)
Brandon Jarosik
Time: 3:14 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
Jake Potter
Time: 3:29 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor Driving After Drinking (M)
Jeffrey Cowan
Time: 7:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Britton Hankins
Time: 10: 36 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
