The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Charge(s): Consequences of Nonpayment of Fines (M)
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Serious Physical Injury (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining Service w/o Paying (M), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4 and Liquor - Possessing Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
