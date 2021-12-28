The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 26
Daniel Martinez
Time: 9:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)
Bobby Bloodworth
Time: 2:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Knowingly Displaying False License Plates (M)
Nicole Robinson
Time: 5:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)
Christopher Heinrich
Time: 5:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia (F) and Failure to Comply (M)x2
Dec. 27
Amanda Gasparini
Time: 12:02 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Leonard Weidner
Time: 8:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)
