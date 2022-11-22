The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 21
Eric Proctor
Time: 12:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Kailey Gross
Time: 8:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
Jessica Mann
Time: 10:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
