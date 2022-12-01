The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 30
Nov. 30
George Rich
Time: 2:59 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Natasha Losey
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Anthony Dickinson
Time: 8:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Theft-Control of Property (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing (M)
Charles Spang
Time: 3:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Vaughn Chee
Time: 3:36 p.m.
Charge(s) False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Deivon Noriega
Time: 7:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Liquor-Open Container in a Vehicle (M)
Natasha Losey
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Dec. 1
John Morin
Time: 12:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (F), Have a Vehicle with VIN defaced (F) and Knowingly Display False License Plate (M)
Steven Gilson
Time: 8:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
