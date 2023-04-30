The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 29
Seth Burnett
Time: 12:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
***
Brittney Vannorden
Time: 7:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Ladawn Ross
Time: 9:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Nikki Neises
Time: 9:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Joseph Eisenhauer
Time: 11:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3, Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M), Failure to Stop/Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M) and Failure to Notify/Striking Fixture (M)
April 30
Raelynn Redmond
Time: 1:46 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
Julian Contreras
Time: 2:16 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Nicholas Wynglarz
Time: 4:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
