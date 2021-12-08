The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx

Dec. 7

Dru Detwiler

Time: 7:58 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F).

Bryce Nearman

Time: 7:44 p.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Concealment (M)

Dec. 8

Michael Hern

Time: 1:39 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (M)

Gary Chapman

Time: 6:40 a.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Darren Hunt

Time: 6:40 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)

Shannon Bennett

Time: 6:40 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)

