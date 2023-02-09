The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 8
Feb. 8
Malinda Felix
Time: 11:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)x2
Bobby McBride
Time: 2:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Daniel Martinez
Time: 5:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x3 and Failure to Comply (M)x2
Ryan Johnson
Time: 10:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 11:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Feb. 9
Malinda Felix
Time: 4:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 4:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Eriene Pope
Time: 12:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Zachary Stacy
Time: 1:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F), Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (M), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M), DUI (M) and Possession of Tobacco by Minors (M)
