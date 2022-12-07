The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 6
Kayla Fligg
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Tyler Cole
Time: 9:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Dec. 7
Joshua Blazinski
Time: 6:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Jarrett Miller
Time: 6:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (M) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
