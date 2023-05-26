Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 25
Carolyn Bolduc
Time: 1:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M), Illegal Camping in City Limits (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Felicia Alfieri
Time: 3:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) x2
***
Bobby Bloodworth
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x3
***
Jordan Baeza Nerat
Time: 11:33 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
May 26
Patrick Johnson
Time: 4:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F) and DUI (M)
***
Kara Lindsay
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
