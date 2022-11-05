The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 3
James Zanovich
Time: 8:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
Miguel Campos-Sanchez
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Weapon by a Prohibited Person (F)
Christopher Ward
Time: 4:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F) and Aggravated DUI (F)
Kaliff Whatsoniame
Time: 6:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Criminal Trespassing (M) Failure to Appear (M)x2 and Failure to Comply (M)
Nov. 4
Keith Sand
Time: 12:16 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and DUI (M)
