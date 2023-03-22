The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 20
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 20
John Maxfield
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Nathon Perea
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M)
March 21
Sonny Bierbrodt
Time: 3:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Assault - Causing Fear of Physical Injury (M), Assault - Threatening or Intimidating w/Injury/Damage to Property (M) and Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
Shannon Winker
Time: 6:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
James Gibbs
Time: 6:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Athletes from 35 states and multiple colleges took part in this year’s Havasu Tria…
Dozens of teachers took to the street on Wednesday afternoon to demand that the st…
The Mohave County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena will have a new sign under Kingman’s And…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.