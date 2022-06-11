The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 8
David Girard
Time: 4:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Illegal Camping in City Limits (M)
June 9
Eric Williamson
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Theodore Lamacki
Time: 10:32 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x3 and Failure to Stop/Police Command (M)
June 10
Adam Limon
Time:8:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
June 11
Charles Deluna
Time: 1:39 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x4
Tracy Bensch
Time: 8:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Leaving Accident/Damage to Attended Vehicle (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.