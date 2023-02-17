The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 16
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 16
Jeffrey Jennings
Time: 10:08 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Cory Marks
Time: 11:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Officer (F), Assault-Resist Arrest (F), Assault (M), DUI (M), Escape-Custody (F) and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F)
Plans for a new neighborhood in the Havasu Foothills Estates that has caused conce…
A Lake Havasu City internet troll was arrested at gunpoint in the Kingman area thi…
A bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.