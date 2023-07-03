The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 1
July 1
Tanya Garcia
Time: 4:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), False Report to Law Enforcement (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Norma Galindo
Time: 4:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
German Juarez
Time: 4:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Brandt Keller
Time: 5:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Endangerment (F), DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F) and DUI - Aggravated - Third DUI (F)
***
Devin Denos
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Connor Card
Time: 8:16 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
***
Alex Brady
Time: 8:40 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3, Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
July 2
Joshua Kitchen
Time: 12:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Christina Nesmith
Time: 12:28 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Kiah Deskins
Time: 4:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F)
***
Angela Ragsdale
Time: 8:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M), DUI (M) and Liquor - Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M)
***
Angela Ragsdale
Time: 9:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Obstructing Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
***
Tracy Huenink
Time: 8:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F)
***
Franchesca Short
Time: 9:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (M)
***
Charles Maggs
Time: 10:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
July 3
Henry Kelinske
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI, DUI - Aggravated - Third DUI (F), DUI - Aggravated - Interlock (F), Failure to Show Driver’s License or Identification (M) and Ignition Interlock - Operating Vehicle w/o Device (M)
***
James Dougal
Time: 2:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Officer (F)
