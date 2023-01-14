The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 12
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Trevor Langkemp
Time: 2:43 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
Timothy Woodward
Time: 8:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) x2 and Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M)
James Dichristofaro
Time: 8:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) x2
Jan. 13
Breanna Tromblee
Time: 8:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Mason Koon
Time: 11:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
