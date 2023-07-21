Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 20
Hiromi Kurokawa
Time: 10:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
***
Melanie Flores
Time: 10:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Consuming in Vehicle (M)
July 21
Melanie Flores
Time: 1:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
