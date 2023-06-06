The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 3
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 3
Koby Sanders
Time: 5:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Interfering w/Navigation (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
***
Daniel Stivers
Time: 11:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Preventing/Interfering w/Use of Telephone-Emergency (M)
June 4
Michael Allen
Time: 1:14 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Brian Jenks
Time: 2:12 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
***
Connie Ruesga
Time: 7:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Tampering w/Physical Evidence (F)
***
Milfred Thomas
Time: 11:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Obey Police Officer (M) and Obstructing Government Operations - Public Servant (M)
GRAND CANYON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the greater Grand Can…
The Lake Havasu City Police Department had its hands full throughout Memorial Day …
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy is suing national podcast host Stew Peters for d…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.