The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 1
March 1
Brent Feldman
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
March 2
Paul Olson
Time: 3:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use of Drugs - Drug-Free Zone (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Consequence of Nonpayment of Fines (M), Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Keith Harris
Time: 5:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply - Court Order (M) x6
Michael Horne
Time: 6:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M)
Jared Ley
Time: 8:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Andrea Ruiz
Time: 8:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
March 3
Jordan Sparrs
Time: 12:53 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)
Vincent Albin
Time: 1:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Joe Hein
Time: 3:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Patrick French
Time: 7:23 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F) and Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Leonard Weidner
Time: 9:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Lisa Bennett
Time: 9:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Child Support Arrest Warrant (M)
March 4
Terry Gray
Time: 10:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Jose Fonseca
Time: 10:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) x3
