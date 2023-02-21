The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 18
Feb. 18
Christopher Dotterweich
Time: 8:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspend/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Lawrence Magdaleno
Time: 9:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
John Wensing
Time: 10:57 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Eugenio Pascual-Ramirez
Time: 11:42 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x2, Liquor-Minor Drive after Drinking (M), Liquor-Minor in Possession (M), Hit and Run- Damaged Vehicle (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Feb. 19
Craig Stuart
Time: 4:01 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor- Minor Drive after Drinking (M)
Jeffery Russell
Time: 3:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Drive with License Suspend/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Jaclyn Schreiber
Time: 4:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Jennifer Hallenbeck
Time: 7:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Artifice-Intent Facilitate Shoplifting (F), Shoplifting (M), Organized Retail Theft- Artifice (F) and Child Support Warrant (M)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 11:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Feb. 20
Jordyn Shaha
Time: 1:12 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
A Utah teenager has died after falling 150-feet while climbing near a cliff's edge with a friend. The Hurricane City Police Department said the fall was reported early Saturday evening from an overlook in the southern Utah city about 15 miles from the Arizona border. Emergency personnel reached the 17-year-old male victim within 15 minutes but he did not survive the fall. The victim was from LaVerkin, Utah and a student at Hurricane High School.
