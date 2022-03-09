The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 9
Kevin Zapata
Time: 6:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Sexual Assault (F)
Michael Manning
Time: 2:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Forgery-Possession of Forgery Tool (F), DUI (M) and Liquor-Open Container in Vehicle (M)
Conner Herwood
Time: 2:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Liquor-Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Liquor-Minor in Possession (M).
William Busha
Time: 2:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
