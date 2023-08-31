Thank you for reading!
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 9:32 pm
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 31
Curtis Robertson
Time: 7:49 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control on Property (M)
Elizabeth Hamill
Time: 12:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
