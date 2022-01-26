The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 25
Sarah Robinson
Time: 3:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Obstructing Highway (M)
Victoria Knaub
Time: 5:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault (F) Criminal Damage (F), Aggravated DUI (F) and Leaving the Scene of an Accident (M)
David Merritt
Time: 5:07 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Failure to Appear (F)
Deserie Verduzco
Time: 11:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving with a Suspended License (M)
Jan. 26
Mary Murphy
Time: 3:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Not Paying Fines (M)
Waylon Charles
Time: 4:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Means of Transportation (F)
Nicholas Ferrara
Time: 11:01 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
