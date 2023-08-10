Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
August 9
Casey Stewart
Time: 4:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Dillon Lefurgey
Time: 5:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F) x4, Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) x4
LOS ANGELES — When imagining Los Angeles in 2060, scenes of flying cars, AI celebr…
The lack of childcare in Lake Havasu City also means a lack of a citywide workforce.
Brady Shuffler, 16, of Kingman is being prosecuted as an adult and faces extensive…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.