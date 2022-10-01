The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 30
Sept. 30
Dana Kay
Time: 7:56 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Chelsey Haack
Time: 8:32 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Speed-Exceed Limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Thane Tiemer
Time: 11:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Oct. 1
Dillon Lefurgey
Time: 12:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Adam Burton
Time: 1:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Cami Boyd
Time: 3:49 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ralph Marasco Jr.
Time: 9:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M)
