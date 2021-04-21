A homeless man was arrested earlier this month after police say he entered an abandoned residence and powered the home with stolen electricity.
On April 1, Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Anita Avenue after receiving reports of a possible burglary. According to neighbors, the home’s one had died a year prior, leaving the residence vacant. Neighbors allegedly said a man – later identified by police as 29-year-old Keith A. Lowry – now occupied the structure.
Police investigated the home on April 1, but Lowry was not found at that time. Officers allegedly found large amounts of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, and a red extension cord that extended from the building to a neighboring home.
Officers secured the home and left the scene, but extra law enforcement patrols were requested in the area.
On April 2, patrol officers again saw the extension power cord, stretching from the vacant home to a neighboring address. Officers called for the home’s occupant to come out, the report said, and Lowry emerged from the residence.
According to police, Lowry had been using the allegedly stolen electricity to power a fan and a light inside the home. Lowry allegedly admitted that the drug paraphernalia found in the residence on April 1 belonged to him.
Lowry was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of theft of services and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
