Bomb threats Monday morning prompted evacuations at two Lake Havasu City businesses and prompted police responses in the area of The Shops at Lake Havasu.
Bomb squad officials arrived at Home Depot at about 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible explosive device inside the business. Officers cleared the building shortly before 10 a.m. – but no sooner had officers left the scene than a second threat was reported at Havasu’s PetSmart location, less than a mile away. As of Monday afternoon, police have determined neither threat to be credible, and detectives are continuing their investigation into both incidents.
“We have the resources to respond to incidents like this without those incidents impacting the rest of our services to the community,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. “It’s hard to know why people would make false threats … it’s hard to speculate. We’ll be looking at all available surveillance video to see if we can determine who is responsible.”
Both threats remain under investigation, and as of Monday morning, Gray could give no comment as to how the threats were received. According to Gray, police believe there to have been a possible connection between the two bomb threats, but had not yet confirmed such a connection as of Monday morning.
Monday’s incidents occurred less than two weeks after police dispatchers received reports of an armed suspect at Havasu’s Walmart location, which lies within the same shopping center as PetSmart. Walmart was evacuated during that incident as well, but no suspect was found during a search of the building on Oct. 15.
On Oct. 7, a similar incident was reported in Kingman, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence after receiving reports of an armed suspect and multiple shooting victims. That report was also determined to be a hoax, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office last month.
According to Gray, there appeared to be no connection between the reported incident at Walmart and Monday’s bomb threat incidents.
