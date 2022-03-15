The federal government has agreed to chip in to help pay for repairs and upgrades to Lake Havasu City’s police station and jail, along with a couple other projects in Mohave County, as part of a $1.5 trillion budget bill that will fully fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The omnibus bill addressed myriad national and international priorities such as $1.45 billion to beef up border security, $25 million to fund the Lower Colorado River Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan, $24.6 billion in federal student aid programs, military spending including projects at Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, $13.6 billion to Ukraine for humanitarian and military assistance, $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and more.
But the budget bill also sets aside a total of $1,778,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending to help Havasu pay for upgrades and rehabilitation work to its 30-year old police facilities.
Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, with the Havasu Police Department’s professional standards unit, said the federal money will help Havasu make some necessary improvements to the police station, located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Havasu has been working with Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-Arizona) office since June to obtain the federal funding for the project. According to a press release from Kelly’s office, Havasu’s police station and jail is one of 50 projects throughout the state that Kelly and fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, helped secure Congressionally Directed Spending for as part of the budget bill — totaling nearly $91 million statewide.
“From providing new equipment for law enforcement and better job training facilities for Arizonians, these projects are going to have a direct impact on communities across the state,” Kelly said in the press release. “After months of work with Arizona mayors and local leaders, we are going to make key investments that create great-paying jobs, get Arizonans the skills they need, and make sure our state remains the best state to live, work and raise a family.”
Last year, the Lake Havasu City Council approved a facility assessment of the police station and jail that was completed in the spring and summer of 2021. In June the council approved an application to Kelly’s office that requested a total of $4,072,500 to complete a total of eight projects identified by the facility assessment. Those projects include a new roof, an HVAC to replace the current chiller system, repaving the front and back parking lots, new plumbing to replace the current cast iron waste system, new flooring to replace old carpeting and tile, and upgrades and replacements for jail cells, doors, fire safety and sprinkler systems, and a fire alarm system.
Tribolet said the cost estimate for all of the projects identified in the facilities assessment matched Havasu’s original funding request of a little more than $4 million.
In a letter sent from Kelly to Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee chair Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in June, the Arizona Senator officially requested $3,372,000 for Havasu’s police station and jail. That request was trimmed down to $1,778,000 in the final budget bill.
Tribolet said the department has not been notified about when the federal money for the project will be available, yet.
Tribolet said the first project at the police station will be installing an HVAC system and the second will be replacing the jail doors. He said the department intends to have both of those projects completed by the end of 2022.
The department is still determining what order the rest of the work identified in the facility assessment will be completed in.
“At this time, we are still in the process of prioritizing which parts of the project need to be addressed based on the needs of the organization and the overall costs,” he said.
According to Kelly’s press release, two other projects in Mohave County were also awarded Congressionally Directed Spending in the bill. Mohave County will get $1 million for a project that will divert stromwater in Kingman to the Mohave Channel to alleviate flooding issues along Bank Street in front of Kingman High School. The bill also includes $700,000 to fund an extension to Creek Valley Health Clinic in Colorado City that will include eight dental operatories, a waiting room, and offices meant to bring affordable dental care to the geographically isolated community in the county’s far northern reaches.
