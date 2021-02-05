The wheels on Lake Havasu City’s planned new bus system continue to go round and round.
Lake Havasu City’s brand new transportation department is starting to assemble the fleet of vehicles it needs for the promised new transit system that is expected to officially open for business sometime next fiscal year.
“With covid and elections taking over everything else, we are still behind the scenes making this happen,” said Havasu Transportation Director Patrick Cipres. “So 2021-22 will be the year we will see this go and take off.”
The City Council has approved purchases of five vehicles over the past few months – three new buses and two SUVs – which is expected to be enough for the new system to get off the ground.
But it will likely be quite a while before the full fleet arrives in Havasu. Cipres said the city received the first of the new buses — a $73,670.47 Starcraft Starlite — on Jan. 22.
The Starcraft will be the smallest bus in the fleet at 21 feet long, and is capable of seating 14 passengers - but it is not handicap accessible like the other buses that have been ordered.
Cipres said the Starcraft bus will eventually be used primarily as a backup bus for the main fixed routes, while also running specialized routes such as a tour or city facilities or an early morning route to transport workers out to The Shops at Lake Havasu.
But because it is the only bus that has arrived, the Starcraft will likely also be used to run the first pilot routes, which the city is hoping to start up in the next couple months. Cipres said the Starcraft can be paired with a smaller handicap accessible vehicle if it is ever needed to fill in to run a fixed route.
The main buses that will be used for the fixed routes once they are up and running will be Arboc Low Floor buses. Like the Starcraft, the Arboc buses will hold up to 14 passengers.
The Arboc is also a little bit longer and more expensive than the Starcraft, but it includes two spots for wheel chairs and will be easily accessible for handicapped riders.
“When it comes up to the curb it has a ramp with an electrical motor that is almost perfectly even with the sidewalk,” Cipres said. “So for somebody in a wheelchair, or if they have some trouble stepping up, it is pretty much a flat walk into the bus for them.”
City Council approved the purchase of the first low floor bus on Sept. 22 – the same date as the Starcraft – but Cipres said the city doesn’t expect to see the bus until sometime in April. The council agreed to purchase a second Arboc bus at its Jan. 12 meeting that Cipres said likely won’t be delivered until late next fall or early winter.
Cipres said that all of the buses the city has ordered for the new transit system are small enough that a commercial driver’s license will not be needed in order to operate them. The city’s previous bus system – Havasu Area Transit – utilized much larger buses that did require a commercial license to drive.
“Those will be better for the city because we don’t really have the need for 30 passenger buses,” Cipres said. “Our big push is we are going to have technology drive our transit, and technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the last five years – especially in transit. We are actually going to have a bigger footprint with a smaller transit system.”
At its peak HAT had a total of 86 bus routes throughout Havasu but Cipres said the first route the city is considering will circulate around the downtown area with 10 total stops. He said a second route that would go around to many of the restaurants in the area would add another 10 stops.
One of the main ways Cipres plans to expand the transit system’s footprint while cutting back on bus stops is through micro-transit and flex systems.
Cipres said the flex system will operate within ¾ of a mile of the fixed route, and will pick up riders who can’t get to the bus stop at their homes and transport them to the stop, or their final destination.
“That will provide our seniors or people that may have mobility needs with a wheelchair or a walker,” Cipres said.
“That will expand the footprint of Havasu Mobility while adding to the fixed route’s paratransit as well.” Meanwhile, the micro-transit system will operate a lot like rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft.
Cipres said the city plans to start with one smaller vehicle in each of three defined zones around the city. There will be a south zone, a central zone, and a north zone.
The micro-transit vehicles will pick up riders at their homes and transport them to their final destination if it is within the same zone, or it will take them to the transportation hub - which will be located in the Pima Wash parking lot – where they will be able to catch a ride to wherever they want to go.
Cipres said the department already has three five-passenger vans that are handicap accessible that can be used for the flex and microtransit systems. The City Council also approved the purchase of two Ford Edge SUVs.
Cipres said that will give the department enough smaller vehicles to have one microtransit vehicle in each zone, one running flex, and another serving as a backup.
Cipres said flex and microtransit vehicles will be fairly interchangeable, and will be able to support each other as needed.
“If there is a day where flex is really busy but microtransit is not, then one of those microtransit vehicles may be able to come down to the city to pick someone up and drop them off somewhere if all the flex vehicles are tied up,” he said. Cipres said Havasu likely won’t have the SUVs in its possession until August or September.
WHAT IS COMING NEXT
Cipres said the transportation department plans to hold a planning session with the City Council sometime in April to go over the progress that has been made, and to update the council about the plans for the transportation system. Around that time, Cipres said the city also hopes to start the first of its pilot routes for people to get a feel for how the system will work.
Cipres said the first pilot route will circulate around the downtown area and he already has a pretty good idea about that route that it will take. But they are still working out some of the details like where exactly it will stop, and what times it will run. Cipres said he hopes to work out those details in the next 45 days.
Then the department will advertise the new pilot route for two to three weeks so people know what to expect. “The more we get out there and show everybody what we are doing, the better they will be able to plan their travels through the town,” he said.
