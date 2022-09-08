Lake Havasu City joined in with the rest of the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Havasu will be forever linked to the United Kingdom thanks to the iconic London Bridge’s relocation to the city 50 years ago - before Havasu officially incorporated - after it spanned the Thames River in London for more than a century. Within hours of the announcement of the Queen’s death, the city lowered the English flags that fly over the London Bridge in Havasu to half staff in mourning. Later, President Joe Biden ordered US flags also be lowered to half staff until Queen Elizabeth’s burial, as a mark of respect for the memory of the now-former queen.
Once the sun went down on Thursday, Lake Havasu City further recognized the queen’s passing by illuminating the London Bridge in purple — the color of royalty. The city plans to continue to light the bridge purple each night through Saturday.
“As a community, Lake Havasu City joins the world in mourning the loss of a great leader,” Sheehy said in a press release from the city. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. I send condolences to the British Consulate General Los Angeles and the many United Kingdom residents who visit and reside in Lake Havasu City.”
Meanwhile, the London Bridge Resort has flanked the golden carriage in its lobby with a floral arrangement in memory of Queen Elizabeth II with the words “Beloved Queen.” The resort also placed a single tea cup on the bench of the carriage in honor of the Queen. Although the queen never actually used that particular carriage, it is a replica of the Golden State Coach that carried Queen Elizabeth II to her coronation on June 2, 1953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.