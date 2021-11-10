With every war, America learns lessons to be applied in the next. But what’s true on the battlefield can also be true at home — And when the Gulf War ended, returning veterans were welcomed home by a country that had learned from the mistakes of Vietnam, 25 years earlier.
Three decades since the Gulf War, the conflict is remembered as an example of how skilled military leadership and the application of new technology can produce an effective military campaign. But for Lake Havasu City residents, it was also an example of how a country can, and should, welcome its military home.
“War isn’t an easy thing for people to deal with, but it is what it is,” said former Lake Havasu City Councilman and standing Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli. A Gulf War veteran himself, Borrelli says America learned the lessons of Vietnam in the conflict overseas, and at home.
Twenty-five years before Operation Desert Shield commenced, more than two million Americans were called upon to serve in the Vietnam War. In a time of political upheaval within the United States, the conflict faced growing opposition from the American public. Before the war ended in 1975, more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen were dead, more than 153,000 were wounded in action and 1,500 more were listed as missing in action. The survivors of that war remember a bitter homecoming, marred with insults and aggression from a public that faced neither the horror, or the toll, of the conflict themselves.
“Those who served in Vietnam endured that,” Borrelli said. “And they said, ‘No more’. Vietnam veterans made sure that the guys coming home from the Persian Gulf got a better welcome than they got.”
And in the Gulf War, there was no moral or political ambiguity to divide the public. The conflict, which united a coalition of about 35 countries in opposition to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, is today seen as a decisive campaign against military aggression, in defense of a U.S. ally.
Support for the war was clear in Lake Havasu City. A crowd of more than 2,000 people gathered on the London Bridge to take a photo showing support for the troops. The photograph would be printed for residents to send to troops overseas. Then-Mayor James Spezzano issued a proclamation on Jan. 16, 1991, asking local residents to wear yellow ribbons until the conflict was over. His speech was attended by a gathering of people that included Debbie Triggs, who organized a support group for families with loved ones overseas. Triggs’ son, Robert Merl Triggs, Jr., was serving aboard the U.S. Antietam with the Navy since September of 1990.
Weekly candlelight vigils were held at Wheeler Park to show support for the troops and pray for peace.
The Iraqi army was among the largest armed forces in the world in August of 1990, when its forces invaded and annexed neighboring Kuwait. The effort to seize the country’s oil reserves led to sanctions by the United Nations Security Council, and ultimately prompted a military response by a coalition of more than 30 countries.
A buildup of military forces began in Saudi Arabia to contain the conflict, led by the United States in what came to be known as “Operation Desert Shield.” As U.N. forces amassed to oppose Hussein, the U.S. began a campaign of aerial and naval bombardment - known as “Operation Desert Storm” - in January 1991. An invasion of ground forces began about six weeks later, which ended with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi forces.
Borrelli was stationed in Camp Pendleton, California throughout the war. Although he knew he could be called upon to serve overseas, he says the military had greater need for his services in the U.S. As a strategic mobility chief for the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Force. At Camp Pendleton, he was tasked with arranging the transportation of military supplies from California to the conflict, halfway around the world.
“There was a lot of public support for the war back then,” Borrelli said. “Saddam Hussein was a dangerous aggressor. He bullied his neighbors, he used gas against Iranian troops during the Iraq-Iran war, and used it against the Kurds. When he invaded Kuwait for its oil, the U.N mandated that he be kicked out. Our forces were there to liberate Kuwait, and they were successful.”
When those forces returned home, Borrelli says they were welcomed - and are remembered for their service today by not only the American public, but their fellow veterans.
“Veterans are all one big brotherhood,” Borrelli said. “Honor, courage and commitment are an everyday way of life for us. We’re bound by that thread, from one generation of veterans to another. And the first cost of freedom is taking care of our vets.”
This week, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould reflected on the war, and its impact for county residents. Like Borrelli, Gould is also a former Lake Havasu City Councilman, and himself served four terms as Havasu’s representative in the Arizona senate.
“We started seeing more reverence for our Vietnam vets,” Gould said. “They never got a proper welcome home. And after the Gulf War, our country became proud of our military again when they saw it used against Saddam Hussein.”
Gould has no doubt the war against Hussein was justified. The objective of U.S. forces in the war was to repel Iraqi forces from Kuwait, and that mission was by no doubt accomplished.
“If we’d finished the job the first time and deposed (Hussein), we wouldn’t have had to go back a second time,” Gould said. “But hindsight is 2020.”
Former Lake Havasu City resident Gary Kellogg was 46 years old when the Gulf War began. His son served in the conflict as a combat engineer, and was part of the initial ground assault against Iraqi forces in 1991.
“Patriotism in Havasu was extremely high at the time,” Kellogg said. “Vietnam veterans didn’t have the support when they came home that our Gulf War veterans had, and it was tragic. With Desert Storm, there was a real homecoming. When my son came back, he spoke to kids … he had a younger sister who was at Starline Elementary at the time.”
According to Kellogg, a plaque at Mohave County’s old courthouse still bears his son’s name, among names of county residents who served in the conflict.
