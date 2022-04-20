The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Mohave County Health Department. Facilities receive ratings of “Excellent,” “Satisfactory” or “Needs Improvement.”
March 9: Makai Cafe, food service permit, regular inspection. rating: Satisfactory.
March 9: Javelina Cantina, food service permit and bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspections. Ratings: Food service, Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, satisfactory.
March 14: Arco AM/PM (Gurudev Lake LLC), limited food service permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
March 25: Lake Havasu Golf Club, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
March 29: Commander Center, drink dispenser permit, regular inspection. Rating: Needs improvement.
March 8: Jersey Mike’s, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 29: Colombian Joe’s Beverage Bar, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 29: Soda Therapy, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
March 31: London Bridge Ice Cream, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
