Feeling lucky? Join the fun with the Lake Havasu City Rotary Club for “Denim and Diamonds” Casino Night, Saturday, Feb. 27, at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Casino Night is from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. and will include professional Las Vegas casino table games and dealers.
The event admission is $60 per person. The ticket includes two beverage coupons and $100 in “casino” cash chips. Additional chips will be available for purchase; there will also be a 50/50 cash drawing and a silent auction with prizes from local businesses.
Participants are encouraged to dress the theme of Denim and Diamonds. Pandemic protocol will be observed. Casino Night is a fundraiser benefitting local charities. For more information, contact Sally Walker at 928-486-7644 or visit www.lakehavasucityrotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.