$5.6 million is the amount of money the city expects to receive from the state’s Highway User Revenue Fund. HURF is used to pay for Havasu’s annual road repair and maintenance projects.
$195 million is the expenditure limitation, representing the most money the city is allowed to spend in accordance with state statute. Havasu is free to spend less than the expenditure limitation, however, and has been significantly below the self-imposed cap in recent years.
$152 million is the total revenue the city is projecting it will bring in next year.
$275 million is the total amount of funds available for next fiscal year after reserve funds have been put away, including both expected revenue and a fund balance of about $145 million.
$2.7 million in contingency funds – separate from the budget stabilization reserve – that will allow the city to respond to any unforeseen issues that pop up next year. About $1 million of that is in the general fund, which would likely be used for facility maintenance if there is an issue that is not scheduled to be addressed next year.
$29 million is the amount of revenue the city estimates it will receive from city sales taxes. That would be less than the record $32 million expected by the end of the current fiscal year, but about a million more than was produced in FY2019.
