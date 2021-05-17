Lake Havasu City expects to spend about 10 percent more on employee related costs next year according to its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22. The rising cost is due to several factors – including the continued effects of salary restructuring implemented citywide last year and plans to hire some additional employees for the first time in years.
According to the proposed budget for next year, which received broad support from the City Council during the third and final budget work session of the year last week, Havasu expects to spend 9.6 percent more on employees in FY21-22. That is an increase of about $3.38 million from FY2020-21. Some of the increase is attributed to factors outside of the city’s control like rising costs for its healthcare plan and higher rates imposed for employee pensions, but by and large the city is choosing to take on the extra personnel costs.
Next year the council is considering adding some positions to city staff for the first time in several years.
In the past, nearly all additional staffing positions had to be offset by cuts elsewhere in the budget. City Manager Jess Knudson said offsets were still included this year, but not enough to offset every addition.
“This is an opportunity for the city to take a look at our personnel and the number of positions within the organization,” Knudson said. “We have quite a few bottlenecks within the organization, and allowing us to add additional personnel will relieve some of those bottlenecks and provide our employees a more efficient way of providing services to our residents.”
As an example, Knudson pointed to the plan to hire another procurement specialist for the Administrative Services Department. In order to make purchases all departments within the city must work with the procurement team on requests for proposals and requests for qualifications. Currently the city has just two procurement specialists.
“If they are busy then those efforts in the queue are on hold for long periods of time,” Knudson said. “It’s not because we don’t have hard working employees in procurement, it is because we have more work than we have hours assigned.”
In all, the proposed budget has identified 22 full time positions to be added next year. Five of those new positions are fire fighter paramedics that would be fully funded for three years through the SAFER grant that the fire department recently applied for. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said if Havasu is not awarded that grant, those hires will not be made next year.
Of the 17 remaining positions that would be paid for by the city directly, offsets include reducing the number of part time positions within the city by the equivalent of 3.9 part time employees. At 29 hours a week per part time employee, that represents the elimination of about 113 hours per week by part time employees.
If approved as proposed, the city would have a total of 467 full time employees included in its budget. While that is 22 more than last year, it is just 12 more full-time positions than what was budgeted for in Fiscal Year 2019-20. At its peak, the city had considerably more than 500 full time employees. But staffing levels were cut following financial troubles brought on by the great recession in about 2008, and many of the positions that were eliminated during that time never returned.
In addition to having more employees to pay, the city will also be paying its current employees a little bit more in FY2021-22 than it has this year.
Earlier this fiscal year, after more than two years discussing the issue, the City Council voted to implement a revamped salary structure with the goal of raising employees pay up to the going market rate – identified by the average pay for each employee’s counterpart in similar cities in Arizona. Those changes went into effect more than a quarter of the way through this fiscal year at a cost of $2.25 million in payroll expenses and about $3.7 million including all benefits and other effects of the raises.
But this year those costs will be even higher because they will be in place for the entire fiscal year starting July 1 – about 3.5 months longer than last year when they went into effect in mid-October. Additionally, employees will begin getting their annual step increase raises this year, which will be an ongoing process moving forward.
In all, Olsen told the council that last year’s salary adjustments make up 6.1 percent of the proposed 9.6 percent rise in city personnel costs for next fiscal year.
Olsen said other factors that have increased personnel costs budgeted in FY 2021-22 include a 1.5 percent rise in healthcare costs for the city. Pension rates have also increased across the board, but most severely for public safety employees. Olsen said police pension rates are increasing between 7 and 8.3 percent – depending on the particular employee’s rank – while the rate for the fire department is increasing between 6 and 6.7 percent. The pension rate for all other city employees was increased by a much more modest 0.19 percent.
