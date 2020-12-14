Lake Havasu City’s first foray into online property auctions appears to have paid off for taxpayers.
On Tuesday the City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of 190 Hunter Lane to Rene Raynoso for $202,700. That is nearly $85,000 higher than the $118,000 value the property was assessed at on April 10.
Until now, when the city has decided to part with one of its properties it has held an in-person auction at City Hall. Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling said back in September that type of auction generally only brought out one or maybe two bidders and generally settled around the assessed value of the property.
But the 0.8 acre undeveloped residential lot at 190 Hunter Lane was the first property that Havasu auctioned online, using publicsurplus.com.
“The online system proved to be very beneficial for the taxpayers of Lake Havasu City,” Mayor Cal Sheehy noted during the council meeting.
The property was placed on the website on Sept. 1, and took bids from Oct. 1 to Nov. 2. The first bid of $100,000 was placed on Oct. 4 and nine different people placed bids on the property.
The auction was particularly busy on the final day, starting out at $120,000 but finished with a flurry as five people increased the bid by about $83,000 over the course of about three hours.
Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said the online auction helped the city boost the visibility of the sale which ultimately led to more interest and an increased value.
“The new process was very successful,” Kozlowski said. “It was a great way to give more individuals an opportunity to be involved in the process of bidding on this piece of property. The city looks forward to utilizing this service in the future with any additional properties.”
Havasu owns roughly 70 pieces of undeveloped property of various shapes and sizes that it has signaled it would be willing to sell for the right price. Most of those properties originally belonged to the Irrigation and Drainage District and were transferred to Havasu when the city incorporated in 1978 and took over administration of the IDD.
Kozlowski said the city has a designated account that collects the proceeds of all of the city’s property sales. Schmeling told the council that city code directs that money to be put towards the Capital Improvement Plan or for municipal land acquisition. Since Havasu is not currently actively seeking to purchase any property it is likely the money from the 190 Hunter Lane sale will show up in next year’s CIP.
