Lake Havasu City’s new police chief, and its nearly new fire chief, took center stage at a popular public safety tradition for new employees or recently promoted officers.

Havasu Police Chief Troy Stirling, and Fire Chief Peter Pilafas received their stars and badges among friends, colleagues and family in what is known as a pinning ceremony, at the council chambers on Thursday. A pinning ceremony is a public safety tradition, both in Havasu and throughout the country. It is a public ceremony during which newly hired or recently promoted officers have their badge and stars pinned on them.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.