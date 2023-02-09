Lake Havasu City’s new police chief, and its nearly new fire chief, took center stage at a popular public safety tradition for new employees or recently promoted officers.
Havasu Police Chief Troy Stirling, and Fire Chief Peter Pilafas received their stars and badges among friends, colleagues and family in what is known as a pinning ceremony, at the council chambers on Thursday. A pinning ceremony is a public safety tradition, both in Havasu and throughout the country. It is a public ceremony during which newly hired or recently promoted officers have their badge and stars pinned on them.
“Today was a wonderful day,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It was our day to celebrate the achievements of chief Stirling and chief Pilafas, and their promotion to Police Chief and Fire Chief.”
Stirling took over as Havasu’s police chief from retiring Chief Dan Doyle in December, after working for the LHCPD since 1997.
“It is such an honor for me, both personally and professionally, to be appointed as the police chief for this amazing police department and our great community,” Stirling said. “Although I was officially appointed in December, it was awesome to take part in the official recognition ceremony and have the City Manager and my wife and son pin on my stars and badge. I also want to thank my department and city team members for their support as well as the overwhelming support from the community.”
Pilafas, meanwhile, has already been serving as Havasu’s fire chief for nearly three years. But Pilafas took the position about two months into the covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 – during the height of stay at home orders when such public gatherings were not advised.
“The ceremony was an honor that shows the support that we have from the city and the community,” Pilafas said. “It was a little bit late, but it definitely was an honor to have the mayor, Jess, all of the councilmembers, my family and all of the colleagues that I work with there. It is something I will always remember, and it is an honor to serve the citizens of Lake Havasu.”
Pilafas said it was especially nice to have his family there with him, because they are such a big part of what he does.
“They are ingrained in my career in serving,” he said. “It is an honor to have them see me get my badge pinned by the City Manager. It is just a celebration to show that I achieved what I came here to achieve – to be the fire chief of Lake Havasu City.”
During the pinning ceremonies, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli administered the oath of office to both Stirling and Pilafas. The ceremony was by invitation only, and a standing room only crowd of more than 100 people turned out to support Havasu’s chiefs.
“We are lucky to have the two chiefs we have here in Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said. “They are both high character individuals, they are both driven, they are passionate, and have an obvious love for Lake Havasu City.”
