English Village | Taking a tour ahead of the holidays

Lake Havasu City residents and visitors tour the English Village on Monday, in advance of this year’s 26th Annual Festival of Lights. The event is scheduled to begin Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., with the return of Havasu’s annual swim-race across the Bridgewater Channel.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

As Lake Havasu City gets to work on its budget for next fiscal year, the city took some time to review how things have gone so far this year – and how reality has been stacking up with the budget City Council approved about 10 months ago. Overall, Havasu’s finances appear to be more or less on track to close out Fiscal Year 2022-23 as predicted in the current budget.

During the budget and Capital Improvement Plan work session last week, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen went through the current budget with the council – reviewing revenues and expenses budgeted for the city’s general fund and other major funds, compared to estimates for actual revenues and expenses Havasu now expects by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.