As Lake Havasu City gets to work on its budget for next fiscal year, the city took some time to review how things have gone so far this year – and how reality has been stacking up with the budget City Council approved about 10 months ago. Overall, Havasu’s finances appear to be more or less on track to close out Fiscal Year 2022-23 as predicted in the current budget.
During the budget and Capital Improvement Plan work session last week, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen went through the current budget with the council – reviewing revenues and expenses budgeted for the city’s general fund and other major funds, compared to estimates for actual revenues and expenses Havasu now expects by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Most prominently, Havasu’s general fund is currently expected to finish FY22-23 with $78.6 million in revenue for the year, which is $5.2 million less than budgeted. But the actual expenses in the general fund more than made up for the slightly lower-than-budgeted revenues. Olsen said the city is on track to spend $66 million from the general fund by June 30, which is $15.3 million less than budgeted.
Olsen told the council that most of the difference in budgeted revenues versus actual revenues, and some of the disparity in expenses, is due to how Havasu budgets for grants. She explained that the city budgets for revenue and expenses for all of the grants that they know or hope they will receive throughout the year. But she said Havasu also budgets additional grant money on top of that, in case an unexpected grant opportunity comes up midway through the fiscal year. Olsen explained that is done because Arizona State Statute does not allow cities to spend more than they budgeted – whether or not that city has more revenue than budgeted.
“When you adopt that number in June, we cannot spend more than that no matter what we bring in,” Olsen said. “If we bring in an extra $10 million, we are not able to spend it until the following year where we can add that allocation.”
In addition to grant budgeting, Olsen said there were a couple other factors that have kept Havasu’s actual general fund expenses well below the budgeted expenses.
“That is low mostly due to the vacancy savings because of the recruitment issues that we still have, and a lot of the supply chain issues,” Olsen said.
Olsen said those supply chain issues have caused a significant amount of “carry forwards.” She said a carry forward project or purchase occurs when the city budgets for work to be done, or a purchase to be made, in one fiscal year but the work is not completed or the equipment is not delivered until the following fiscal year. Olsen said expenses are counted when the project is completed, or the equipment is delivered. So if that occurs after July 1 the expenses would count towards next year’s budget instead of this year’s budget. Because of that, those projects need to be included in next year’s budget again.
Havasu has a few special revenue funds that have a specific source of revenue that is only allowed to be spent on a specific purpose.
One of the most prominent such funds is the Highway User Revenue Fund which receives money from Arizona through the state shared revenue from fuel taxes and other vehicles fees. The city uses that money to fund its streets department, and to pay for road work for the year. Havasu budgeted to receive $6.8 million through HURF in FY22-23 but is now estimating that it will get $6.4 million by the end of June. Havasu also budgeted $18.2 million in expenses through HURF but the city now expects to spend just $5.3 million from HURF by the end of the year. The council gave HURF a $10 million boost from the general fund this year for additional road work throughout town. Although plans for that extra money for roads are coming together with a list of specific projects totaling $10 million that are currently included in the working Capital Improvement Plan for next year, that money has not been spent yet.
Olsen also reviewed the flood control fund, which makes use of federal money for various wash improvements and flood mitigation efforts. Havasu’s flood control fund is now expected to receive $2.9 million in revenue for the fund by the end of the year, up $200,000 from the budgeted revenue. But Havasu only expects to spend $1.5 million on flood control by the end of the year, after budgeting $3.7 million in expenses.
Havasu also operates several enterprise funds, which generate money through user fees for a service that are then used to provide that service. The most prominent examples are Havasu’s water fund, wastewater fund, and refuse fund which are used to provide water, sewer and trash service – respectively.
Olsen and other city staff members stressed throughout the work session that both the water and wastewater funds are currently producing less revenue than the city needs to offer those services. That was an expected consequence when the City Council elected to reduce the rates paid by multifamily developments and RV parks last fiscal year due to an unexpectedly large jump in those customers’ bills when new rates were instituted on July 1, 2021.
The City Council has hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct another utility rate study to re-work both water and sewer rates so those revenues will be sufficient to cover projected costs moving forward.
But in the meantime, the city has been spending down its fund balance in both funds in order to keep up with the maintenance needs of both systems.
This year the city budgeted $12 million in revenue for water, with $23.7 million in expenses. The city still estimates to hit $12 million in revenue, but has estimated its actual expenses through June 30 will be $18.7 million.
In the wastewater fund Havasu budgeted $29.2 million in revenue for the current year, but now expects to receive $26 million by the end of the year. Budgeted expenses for sewer were $38.8 million coming into the year, but the city now expects to spend $31.3 million.
The budget for Havasu’s refuse fund was nearly right on the money. Olsen reported that budgeted revenue of $7.5 million is unchanged in current estimates for actual revenue for the year. Similarly the budgeted expenses of $7.5 million is just $100,000 higher than the estimated actual expenses at this point.
