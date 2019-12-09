As local and state officials squabble over access to water rights, Lake Havasu City recently completed a report looking at how to make the most efficient use of the water it has.
The Lake Havasu City Council will look at the recently completed 2020 Water Conservation Plan, which is up for council approval as part of the consent agenda for today’s meeting. A Water Conservation Plan is updated every five years, and provides a comprehensive look at the city’s water system, examining wells, storage, usage, make up, rates, contingency plans for the city in the event of a water shortage event and much more.
The 89-page document also includes a list of programs proposed by the Water Conservation Specialist. Many of the proposed programs are already in place or being developed, but the conservation plan also identifies several more ways to reduce the city’s water use.
One such way is implementing a “Slow the Flow” program aimed at building partnerships between the city and local businesses and homeowners associations to curb water use. Another proposed program is the Xeriscape Demonstration program which would showcase resident and business landscapes that require little to no irrigation. The plan also suggests bringing back the water conservation calendar which provides water saving tips specific to each month.
Other conservation measures recommended for the next five years include creating a program for customers to drain their pools into the sewer system so the water can be recycled and examining alternatives to water softeners and reverse osmosis systems that would generate less water waste.
The plan also examines the city’s ongoing efforts to increase the use of effluent – treated sewer water – for irrigation purposes throughout the city rather than using potable water.
Lake Havasu City is contracted with fourth priority Colorado River water entitlements of 28,581.7 acre-feet per year. The plan looks at future water demands of the city using several different water demand projections based on various population estimates and other factors. According to the report all of the projections indicate that the city should have enough water for increasing demand under normal water supply conditions through 2050, though it notes that the projected population in 2050 (60,436 according to the 2016 Arizona Department of Administration’s employment and population statistics) is still far below the estimated build out population of 96,000 for Lake Havasu City.
