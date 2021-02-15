Sales tax revenue for 2020 continued to trend above 2019 and well above budget, but Lake Havasu City officials are interested to see if those trends continue through a winter that has seen fewer snowbirds than usual.
The Arizona Department of Revenue recently released city sales tax numbers from the month of November which show Havasu’s 2% city sales tax produced $2,678,501 in revenue which is about $437,000 more than in November 2019 – a 19.5% increase. The numbers in November extends Havasu’s streak to seven straight months with at least a 19% increase compared with the same month in 2019 — including the first five months of Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Mike Vaishnav, owner of Travelodge and Bridgewater Motel, said his businesses have seen a similar boon toward the end of 2020.
“We took a huge hit early, we were down about 30% in the first three to four month of the year but we made up for it in the back half of the year,” he said.
In total, Lake Havasu City produced $13,483,909 in sales tax revenue in FY 2021 from July to November, which is about $2.65 million — or 24.6% — more than in the same time in FY 2019-2020. It is also 66.8% more than was budgeted this year after the City Council passed a conservative budget in the early days of the covid crisis that forecast potential revenue declines as a result of the pandemic.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the numbers show that the local economy continued to be strong in November. But he noted that while sales tax numbers in 2020 continue the trend of eclipsing 2019’s totals, the 19.5% increase compared to November 2019 is one of the smaller increases so far this fiscal year.
After a 9.5% decrease in March 2020 compared to March 2019, Havasu’s sales tax revenue rebounded as April 2020 roughly matched the previous year’s sales tax revenue with a 0.5% increase. Since then the sales tax revenue has skyrocketed jumping to a 29.3% increase in May 2020 compared to 2019, followed by a massive 42.6% increase in June. July 2020 brought in 19.2% more than in 2019, followed by increases of 25.9%, 35.4%, and 26% in August, September and October respectively.
“We are looking at several months’ worth of data at this point,” Knudson said. “This is great news, and it is really good to see, but I’m really looking forward to the data that is going to show us the numbers from January, February and March.”
Vaishnav said his businesses have reflected the increases seen in the sales tax revenue over the past year. He said the first few months after the pandemic were particularly difficult with hotels seeing roughly a 30% drop in business. Vaishnav said a lot of the boating traffic that typically shows up that time of year didn’t materialize during the spring, but it was better than ever over the summer and lasted a few months longer than normal.
He said Travelodge’s occupancy rate in August 2020 was 36% higher than in 2019, while September was up 50%, October 37% and November up 25%. Vaishnav said Travelodge saw larger-than-average increases in occupancy rate than the rest of the local hotel market, but it still followed the larger trends within Havasu.
“You are seeing a lot of displaced business, and for us we got lucky and we did get the displaced business,” Vaishnav said. “In other markets where I have hotels we didn’t get the business back like we did here.”
This summer saw an unusually large influx of visitors in Lake Havasu City, especially on the weekends, as many people from surrounding areas came to the lake for outdoor recreational opportunities during virus-related shutdowns and safety measures. Knudson said November’s numbers show that the momentum from the summer carried over into the fall.
But sales tax reports from the state are released several months after the fact, so Havasu’s winter finances are still a question mark.
“As we cycle into the winter months, we know that there are less winter residents in Lake Havasu with the complications with the Canadian border and so forth,” Knudson said. “So I’m really eager to see if this is going to even out, if the trend will continue, or what that is going to look like.”
Knudson said it will be important to consider at least 12 months’ worth of sales tax and other data as the city puts together the budget for FY 2022 because the budget lays out costs and spending for the entire year.
Although the state doesn’t release sales tax data until several months after the fact, Vaishnav said Travelodge has seen its business slow down a little bit over the winter with almost exactly the same occupancy rate in December 2020 as in 2019. But bookings jumped back up to in January with a 13% increase in 2021 compared to 2020.
Although they don’t track winter visitors specifically, Vaishnav said hotels typically get snowbirds for about a week at a time through the winter.
“We aren’t getting those people as much,” he said. “We are still seeing people from Minnesota, Washington, Oregon and the colder states – but not as much.”
At the same time, Vaishnav said an increase in business related to the housing boom – such as contractors, subcontractors, and people in town looking at homes – seems to have offset the decrease in snowbird bookings this year.
Although the cancellation of several of Havasu’s large annual events has also certainly had an impact on the local economy, Vaishnav said a recent trend of sports and recreation events transplanting themselves to Havasu has business headed back in the right direction recently.
“What is happening is we are seeing events that are not happening in places like Nevada and California – baseball tournaments, softball tournaments, fishing tournaments – those are all getting moved here,” he said. “That is benefiting the hotels, restaurants and local businesses.”
Vaishnav said he expects occupancy rates to stay higher than normal through the spring and another busy summer – especially if neighboring states like California and Nevada still have coronavirus mitigation measures in place.
