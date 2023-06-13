: Lake Havasu City said it isn’t planning to raise property tax rates this year. The city is publishing a Truth in Taxation notice to inform property owners of the City’s proposed property tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. The amount of property tax paid by Lake Havasu City taxpayers is determined by the tax rate and the assessed value of properties. Although the city is proposing to keep the property tax rate the same, there is an anticipated increase in total property taxes collected by the city based on increased property values. The city said most property owners will experience little change in the city portion of their property tax bill. For example, property owners with a property assessed at $100,000 can expect to pay an additional $2.95 for the year if the property tax rate remains unchanged.
Lake Havasu City says no change to property tax rate
- Today's News-Herald
-
-
- 0
More from site
Continuing studies can be a financial burden for some college-bound students.
A Lake Havasu City man will stand trial next week on charges of attempted second-d…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.