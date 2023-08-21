Elementary and middle school students in Lake Havasu City will soon receive replacement laptops.
The school board has approved the purchase of 1,254 replacement laptops for students, as well as laptops and desktop computers for staff.
At the end of July, laptops were distributed individually to high school students.
Superintendent Rebecca Stone said the replacement laptops are not considered one on one student devices like at the high school, however.
Stone gave a presentation on the proposed purchases during Tuesday’s school board meeting and said the new laptops would replace old ones that have reached their end of life cycle.
Additionally, Stone said because the year-to-date computer purchases have exceeded the $100,000 annual cumulative purchase of like items, governing board approval is required.
Replacement laptops will be given to all elementary schools and Thunderbolt Middle School.
The purchase will be made with emergency connectivity funds, the same fund used to purchase laptops for the high school.
Money from the emergency connectivity fund was dispersed to schools during the pandemic to cover the costs of laptops and other technology.
The board also approved the purchase of extra laptops for classrooms.
“These purchases will allow individual classrooms to have access to laptop carts rather than sharing across grades,” Stone said during the presentation.
The plan is to buy 96 laptops, 32 of which will be sent to Oro Grande Classical Academy, 32 to Thunderbolt Middle School, and 32 in replacement stock. No more than $25,000 will be spent, and bond money will be used.
“The laptops are housed in carts in our classrooms and teachers utilize them for a variety of reasons: lessons and activities associated with our curriculum, intervention, and activity stations during independent work time,” Stone said.
Rebecca Neal, principal of Thunderbolt Middle School, said the laptop carts are used to engage students in science simulations, access adaptive math and reading programs for intervention, and allow students to complete tests or projects.
Finally, bond money will also be used to buy 40 desktop computers and 40 laptops for staff. The new computers will be the latest model with the highest available processing and will cost no more than $52,000.
After approving the purchases, board member Lisa Roman brought up the high school laptop distribution and said the process went very smoothly.
“I have a couple kids at the high school … I was really impressed with the rollout and the distribution of the student laptops,” Roman said.
All laptops will be outfitted for school use by the school’s IT department. It is unclear when the replacement laptops will be delivered to the schools.
