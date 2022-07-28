Next month Lake Havasu City Council plans to discuss the possibility of using Havasu’s new public transportation system to help kids get to and from school, amid the Lake Havasu School District’s struggles to hire enough bus drivers.
Last week Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced that due to a shortage of drivers, Lake Havasu High School’s three normal bus routes won’t be operating when classes start on Aug. 8, which will affect 75 students in all. The district currently employees 16 bus drivers, but has vacancies for 10 more that it has been unable to fill. At the end of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin requested that the council discuss, at a future council meeting, the possibility of forming some sort of a partnership that would allow Havasu’s new public transportation system to help fill the gaps in the school district routes.
City Manager Jess Knudson said on Tuesday that staff will look into it and come back with more information for the council to discuss, at one of the council’s meetings in August – either Aug. 9 or Aug. 23.
Lin and Campbell both said they decided to bring the request to the council after hearing about the school district’s driver shortage.
“As a working mother of three and a grandmother of seven, I am very aware of the burdens placed upon our families who are trying to get children to and from schools, after school programs and sports; we must do a better job,” Campbell said. “I want nothing more than to have conversations with city leaders including the public to solve our ever changing world, but behind the scenes conversations with only a few at the table is the problem. We must increase the level of services and never become complacent. We must have more transparency in our leadership.”
Lin said school transportation is an issue that has come up before. She said the school district was facing a similar situation about 8 years ago – when Lin was first running for City Council.
“This is not new,” Lin said. “I think the good thing is right now we do have public transportation and the majority of it, I believe is paid for already with grants. Our transportation team and the city have done an amazing job of setting it up. The problem is it is being underutilized. Whether that is because of advertising, people not knowing what to do, or that it is brand new, it still is being underutilized.”
Lin said since the city already has buses and drivers available, it only makes sense to see if there is a way to use that to help out the school district. But Lin said she doesn’t believe that Havasu’s taxpayers should ultimately be on the hook to pay for any such arrangement.
“Let’s just have a conversation,” Lin said. “If it is going to cost the city too much money to do this then absolutely not – I’m not expecting the people who live here to subsidize and pay for school busing. But if a partnership can be made then let’s utilize it. I really believe in partnerships. Just look at pickleball – we got pickleball courts just by forging a partnership. So I think the city needs to utilize that more and we can get a lot more things done. There are some really generous people here. We just have to do the work and see if it can be done.”
Any arrangement to use city transportation to bring kids to schools would have to be agreed to by both the city and the district through an intergovernmental agreement.
Stone said the school district is open to exploring the possibility with the city, and plans to dive into some preliminary discussions soon to see what options are available.
“We are always willing to partner with our city to benefit our students and families,” Stone said. “We are scheduling a meeting next week to see whether or not this is a feasible option. We will need to understand more about the city transit system before we can identify any potential roadblocks.”
Campbell said she has been doing some research into integrating school and public transportation systems recently, and believes that a new law passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey in June could end up factoring into any future agreement.
The law allows for the use of 11 to 15 passenger vehicles to transport children from home to school and back, in addition to the more traditional yellow school buses. The law requires that operators of the smaller vehicles meet the same standards as school bus drivers, except that drivers of smaller vehicles will not be required to have a commercial driver’s license required for operating heavy-duty trucks and buses. The law also requires that any vehicle must be assessed by the state before it can transport students.
“Arizona cities are already having these conversations,” Campbell said. “We must too. Due to the busing crisis, Councilmember Lin and I believed placing this on the agenda for an upcoming discussion was the only way to move it to a top priority. My ultimate goal for our children is to have the best afterschool programs, summer camps, and busing systems our current tax dollars can afford. We must meet with the school district and our city staff to facilitate programs which are in the best interest of all the citizens of Lake Havasu City.”
Lin noted that Havasu and the local school district already have several mutually beneficial intergovernmental agreements in place, including an agreement that many of the district’s ball fields remain open to the public, and for the city to hold after school programs at the local elementary schools.
Lin said she isn’t sure what the specifics of such an agreement for transportation would look like, but wants to make sure that the issue is thoroughly explored.
“I don’t know how that works – that is why we have staff,” she said. “That is where Nancy and I came together and said, ‘Let’s at least look at it.’ I’m not asking the taxpayers to pay for school busing, by any means – I’m not asking the taxpayer to go subsidize that. But if there is a possibility to form a partnership between the school district and the city that is utilizing our buses and allows us to keep the grants we have, and they are able to provide services for the kids, then we should be doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.