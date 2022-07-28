lhusd bus fleet

The Lake Havasu Unified School District owns a fleet of 19 buses that each house 100-gallon fuel tanks.

 Joey Postiglione/Today's News-Herald

Next month Lake Havasu City Council plans to discuss the possibility of using Havasu’s new public transportation system to help kids get to and from school, amid the Lake Havasu School District’s struggles to hire enough bus drivers.

Last week Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced that due to a shortage of drivers, Lake Havasu High School’s three normal bus routes won’t be operating when classes start on Aug. 8, which will affect 75 students in all. The district currently employees 16 bus drivers, but has vacancies for 10 more that it has been unable to fill. At the end of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin requested that the council discuss, at a future council meeting, the possibility of forming some sort of a partnership that would allow Havasu’s new public transportation system to help fill the gaps in the school district routes.

