Lake Havasu City schools will be back in session come Aug. 3, 2020. But what that may look like is still in the works.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier sent out a letter this week to student families explaining what’s being done in the meantime.
The district has formed a task force under the direction of the new Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Stone, to look at operations and instruction “to ensure that we are providing a safe and healthy learning environment with tailored instruction to meet students’ needs,” Asseier wrote in the letter.
“Our task force includes stakeholders from the district office and all of our schools,” she wrote. “However, we also need input from our parents regarding concerns and needs.”
Stone will be sending out a survey to LHUSD families during the week of June 16 and will use the responses while planning for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Recently, we have also received
a ‘Roadmap for Reopening’ from the Arizona Department of Education. We also recognize the importance of local decisions that are made to meet the needs of our community,” the letter reads. “The Task Force is reviewing the ADE guidance and will consider all of the information available in planning for August.”
Cleaning and sanitation of school buildings continues as well, and hand sanitizers are being installed in frequented locations. Social distancing is still practiced as well, and floors have been marked in six-foot increments.
Grab-and-go lunches will be distributed through mid-July between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at Thunderbolt Middle School, Smoketree Elementary School and Nautilus Elementary School. Signs will direct families to the appropriate area, and the lunches will not be given via drive-through.
School buildings are now open for registration and other school-related business, the letter confirmed. All visitors are asked to follow all recommended guidelines, like social distancing and hand sanitizer, when inside the building.
“Some of our schools’ front offices will be in alternate locations while there is work being done to enhance safety and security,” Asseier wrote. “If you are visiting a school, please watch for signs to the alternate location.”
